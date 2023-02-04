Akufo-Addo should step aside in the Bawku killings investigations – Ayariga

President Akufo-Addo and Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Constituency, Mahama Ayariga, has requested that President Akufo-Addo steps aside in the probe into the suspected killings of Bawku citizens by the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to him, he has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the matter to prevent the president from intervening in the investigations according to a myjoyonline.com report.



He claimed that when presidential commissions looked into similar occurrences in the past, they failed to take the necessary action and provide the public with any useful feedback.



“I don’t want the president’s hand in the investigations...What have we gotten out of all of these commissions that were set up by the President in the past over these killings? What happened? Nothing happened,” he said when asked whether a commission should be set for it.



He continued by saying that the case won't become politicised when CHRAJ looks into the incident.



“I want the truth out, I don’t want some high-level exercise that will come to nothing. I believe the Human Rights Commission will do a good job of establishing what happened and they will take action to ensure that there are remedial measures,” he insisted.



Background:

It may be recalled that Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces who were deployed to Bawku to fight terrorism were accused by some residents of allegedly killing at least 10 unarmed civilians from Kusasi in their homes and communities.



Meanwhile, according to a publication by the BBC published on February 2, 2023, Mahama Ayariga was reported to have accused the military of being behind the deaths and called for an immediate investigation.



Mahama Ayariga went a step further to petition the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the killings of 10 citizens and also demand GH¢500,000 compensation for each person allegedly killed by the military.



On the other hand, the Ghana Armed Forces In a press statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie, described the allegations as “false” and “untrue”.



