2
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo sits unconcerned while the country heads for dumsor - Edward Bawa

Edward Bawa5 Edward Bawa is the MP for Bongo

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament, Edward Bawa, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of sitting unconcerned while the country goes into another power crisis.

According to the Bongo legislator, the about GH1.5 billion debt owed Independent Power Producers will force the country to return to another era of dumsor.

Edward Bawa explained that the IPP’s generate about 50% of the power distributed to the state, adding that if the situation is not checked, it would “further exacerbate the woes of Ghanaians.”

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP observed that the committee has scheduled a meeting with the officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Volta River Authority on March 18, 2023, to probe why the government is unable to service debt owed the IPP’s.

“The energy minister is aware of the crisis. The president, Chief of Staff, and the finance minister are all aware of the situation but are sitting unconcerned. The return of dumsor in the midst of the current economic crisis will further exacerbate the woes of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“We don’t subsidize for the electricity we use in Ghana so it means we should be able to pay the IPP’s,” he told the morning show host, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

The MP, however, charged the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to “mobilize some resources to pay the IPP’s or fashion out a payment plan to settle the debts, else the country will be faced with another dumsor challenge. ECG is unable to account for 34% of the power they distribute.”

This is a situation Edward Bawa believes has contributed to ECG’s inability to pay for the power received from the IPP’s and therefore, he wants authorities to deal with the technical loses associated with the distribution of power to Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:



AE/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event