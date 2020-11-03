Akufo-Addo solved dumsor by paying accumulated NDC debts - Kow Essuman

Kow Essuman, Lawyer for the President of Ghana

Lawyer for the President of Ghana, Kow Essuman has defended Sarkodie’s claim that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo solved Ghana’s unstable power supply issues when he came to government.

Sarkodie in his latest song ‘Happy Day’ which features Kuami Eugene has asked for more years for the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, if he’s enjoying a stable supply of power and also have his family go through free SHS, he has no choice than to support the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration for more years of governance.



He said “If today I have light and my kids [will] go to school for free then I applaud you… Nana, don’t stop. Keep going… The battle is still the Lord’s.”

Some followers of the opposition have claimed that the rapper is ignorant about the issues and should shut up when he lacks understanding.



But Kow Essuman in defending the rapper said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo solved dumsor when he came to power by paying the debts accrued by John Mahama and his appointees.



He said “My brother it isn’t ignorance at all. The issue with dumsor was money. We had a HUGE debt as a country. Mahama didn’t even know what the problem with dumsor was and kept importing all these power ships that we still have to pay for today. Nana paid the debt and solved dumsor”.