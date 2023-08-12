Akufo-Addo 'sparks' trouble on Twitter with UG comments

An ariel view of the university of Ghana

Barely days after he made comments about the contribution of Joseph Boakye Danquah to the establishment of the University of Ghana and a possible renaming of the school after the same, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears to have sparked massive conversation on social media platform Twitter.

While addressing attendants during the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana, the president said the role of the former presidential candidate in 1960 towards the establishment of the institution has been underscored.



He, therefore, expressed his conviction that history will view JB Danquah favorably for his efforts in championing the creation of the university.



He mentioned, "Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen."



Many social media users have since taken to Twitter to share their displeasure about the suggestions by the president, insisting that there are other avenues for naming his forefather if he so wishes.



Here are some of them compiled by GhanaWeb:





What’s wrong with the name “University of Ghana”? If UG is not named after JB Danquah does it make UG less of an institution? You have a whole Danquah Institute — use it to promote his legacy! https://t.co/788ukoYwsi — The Bohemian Singer (@jyfrimpong) August 12, 2023

It’s UNIVERSITY OF GHANA and so shall it be. Build more halls for the school to ease accommodation issues you haven’t done it yet you wanna change the name of the school smh. Build halls and name them after those you wanna honor. It’s gonna be a win win situation — Rema’s Baby????❤️|| Yaya AA✨ (@akosua_amoabea) August 12, 2023

They never build but always naming projects after thier criminal leaders who were actually traitors. "Mr. RENAMING"...You no go build yours, but as for renaming after your people dieer, you are Numero Uno ???????????????????? for yourself



"University of Ghana" pic.twitter.com/LyWX2eim2K — SNR Citizen HARRY RASHFORD ❤️ ???? ???? (@joneslotty72) August 12, 2023

Why change University of Ghana that bears no one’s name to J.B. Danquah. This narcissistic personality disorder must be cured before it drives this country into more chaos than we are already seeing. https://t.co/7M4ZlrmHr9 — Kwame Asiemoah (@semaokpekpe) August 12, 2023

There is only One University of Ghana and it must remain so.



Rawlings rejected a Univ. named after him and gave a solid reason — Ru ????????♂️ (@ruoyat_) August 12, 2023

Akufo-Addo is saying that the name University of Ghana, Legon in the near future might be Changed to honor the legacy of J.B. Danquah .



???????? That man can even change the name of the country from Ghana to Danquah . He dey feel his old boys pass — ????Broken Heart ????????????✪ (@broken_heart490) August 12, 2023

Did the said J. B. Danquah build the University of Ghana??? What at all did ghanaians benefit from this Danquah koraa na papa Wei nmma y'aso nnda w) Oman yi mu yi??? Eeeeeiiiii https://t.co/r3WqoQ7my8 — @maamejayq (@JayqMaame) August 12, 2023

WA