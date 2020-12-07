Akufo-Addo spent our cash building toilets - Ambassador Victor Smith

Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Victor Smith

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Victor Smith has said in an interview that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo spent Ghanaian money in building toilets.

Speaking in an interview on Radio 1 with Nana Yaa Agyapomaa monitored by MyNewsGh.com, H.E Victor Smith said the President and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) spend their four years and the hard-earned money of Ghanaians to build only toilets.



“Even assembly members to boost of building toilets and the Akufo-Addo is saying he has built 14,000 toilets and that is what he is boosting off,” he said



He added that Nana Akufo Addo and his government do not mean well for our country and that we cannot vote for them.

“They have wasted our money and just as the special prosecutor pointed out if we give this government chance to continue covering up corruption it will affect Ghana dearly,” he stated.



The Former Eastern Regional Minister, however, said former President John Dramani Mahama has once done good for Ghana and will and can do it again and this does not mean he is 100 per cent perfect but he is far better than Akufo-Addo’s government.



“John Mahama’s achievement speaks for itself, this goes to the Abuakwa people, check well your living and make a better choice. John Mahama gave you water,” he said.