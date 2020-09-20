Akufo-Addo sterling leadership saved us from coronavirus disaster – Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has attributed Ghana’s success story so far in the fight against the COVID -19 pandemic to the sterling leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

While commending all the agencies, departments and organizations that have collaborated in the fight at an appraisal meeting for members of the National Security Operation COVID Safety Taskforce in Accra on Friday, September 18, 2020, Dr. Bawumia said the President’s clear, marching orders to members of government, including the Economic Management Team, have been to do whatever it takes to save lives.



This firm, focused leadership, Vice President Bawumia maintained, has been the catalyst for all decisions taken in the fight against COVID 19 so far, and has saved the country from possible disaster.



“I highly commend all the agencies, departments and bodies that have worked together in this COVID 19 pandemic to ensure that we have kept it under reasonable control. We can all be proud of ourselves.



“But I can confidently state, without any shadow of a doubt, that President Akufo-Addo’s firm, focused leadership in these trying times has saved us so far from the disaster that has been seen elsewhere. His focus, his marching order, to save lives no matter the cost, has been the abiding force that has saved us all,” he declared.

“We can be proud of ourselves on our handling of COVID as affirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that we are one of the best-performing countries in the world. From the decision on the early lockdown, Ghana adopted the 3 Ts (Testing, Tracing, and Treatment), enhanced contact tracing, and even the use of drones.



“At every stage of our fight, the President has been at the forefront, guiding and ensuring that all our decisions are geared towards saving lives. We can bring back the economy, but we cannot bring back the lives we would have lost if we had not focused on saving lives.”



The Vice President expressed the appreciation of Government for the inter-agency partnerships and the organisations and bodies that have collaborated and offered support, including the Church of Pentecost, Ghana Football Association, faith-based organisations and Civil Society Organisations.



Giving an overview of the steps and outcomes so far, the Minister of National Security, Hon Albert Kan Dapaah, and his deputy, Hon Henry Quartey, hailed the efforts of the health personnel, which have led to the highest recovery rate in the sub-region and one of the highest in the world, at almost 98%.

