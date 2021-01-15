Akufo-Addo still needs the services of some old folks – Abronye DC to NPP grassroots

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC is warning lobbyists that nobody can force President Akufo-Addo to appoint or drop the ‘old men’ to serve in his second term if he chooses to.

President Akufo-Addo is yet to officially name ministers, deputies and other appointees to play various roles in his government. But even before that is done, some people have started lobbying for their favourites which is a common practice in any government



This has put pressure on President Akufo-Addo but according to sources at the Presidency, the President is likely to officially announce his ministers within this week or next week.



However, some Ghanaians have said the President should not appoint old men in his second term but Abronye who disagrees with such calls in press statement believes it is within the purview of the President to determine who he wants to serve in his administration.



Though he concedes the youth in the NPP deserve their fair share of Akufo-Addo’s appointment, he underscored the need to include the old men in the appointment.



“In as much as we the youth of this country especially those of us in the New Patriotic Party deserve a fair share of the National cake, I deem it unfair to say that, all “old men” or aged persons in President Akufo Addo’s first term should not be reappointed. YES! some of them must go but many of them must be retained”, he stated.

“The anxiety of foot soldiers surrounding the President’s list of new appointees in restructuring his government is one which cannot be ignored and same is indeed in the right direction because, it is the foot soldiers who have ensured that we are where we are today”, he added.



He emphasized that: “I entirely associate myself to the fact that Prez Nana Addo’s appointments in reconstituting his government should feature more persons who fall within the youthful category but that is not to say that, all old men should be sacked from the government”



Abronye backed his argument: “There were several others whose experience in leadership and governance is one which cannot also be swept under the carpet.



Some of these old persons such as Kan Dapaah, Hon Frema Opare, Osafo Marfo, Hon Alima Mahama, etc are persons who have served in previous governments and have gained vast experience in the steering of affairs of our dear country”.