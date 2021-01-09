Akufo-Addo storms Kyebi Presby Church to thank God for his election victory

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in Church with his Vice Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia

On Friday, January 8, 2021, a day after his inaugural ceremony, President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attended a thanksgiving service at the Kyebi Presbyterian Church in the Eastern Region to express his appreciation to God and the church for his victory in last month’s Presidential Elections.

President Akufo-Addo got the nod to head the country for the second time ahead of his direct rival John Dramani Mahama in keenly contested elections held on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the country.



The President in his remarks expressed appreciation to the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, Ministers, Members of Parliament, and the New Patriotic Party for their unflinching support in the governing of the country in his first term of office.



The Ghanaians gave the President the nod due to their outstanding performance in the past four years.



President Akufo-Addo also commended Ghanaians for believing in him and giving him another term of office to lead the country in the next four years.



“What I will say is that with the belief you’ve got in me I will work tirelessly with the strength I have. I will not disappoint you. We will go forward, we won’t go back” he said.

He asked God to give him a good heart, energy, courage to govern the nation in the right direction.



The President at the thanksgiving service presented Ghc 50,000 to the church to show appreciation to his maker.



Delivering the sermon, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana commended the President for the step taken to give thanks to his maker for what he’s done for him before, during, and after the elections.



He entreated all to emulate the President in giving thanks to somebody who in one way or the other has helped you in life.



“On behalf of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Worldwide, we salute you and we congratulate you and I’m grateful to God that you have brought the thanksgiving service to this place,” said the moderator

He also congratulated the President, Vice and his Members of Parliament for their victory in the elections.



“On behalf of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Worldwide, we salute you and we congratulate you and I’m grateful to God that you have brought the thanksgiving service to this place,” he said.