Akufo-Addo supports Bawumia because he is afraid of accountability - Edudzi Tamakloe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (R) and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The Director of Legal Affairs for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Tamakloe, has expressed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is afraid of accountability and that is why he is earnestly supporting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become Ghana's next leader.

The politician explained that President Akufo-Addo has done a lot of things that call for prosecution, hence, he needs an ally to take over power in 2024 to avoid queries.



In a reference to President Akufo-Addo’s speech at the NPP flagbearer declaration ceremony, Edudzi shared on the November 7 edition of TV3 Newday that Dr. Bawumia is that person who can "cover up the sins" of the president and that is why the former wants the Vice President as president at all costs.



“As for Akufo-Addo and the things that he said after the declaration, it speaks to a man who is paranoid. A man who is afraid of his own shadows. Akufo-Addo has committed crimes against this republic and is afraid of accountability and so the only person that he believes can cover up his sins is Bawumia,” he said.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, was elected flagbearer of the NPP in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates voting to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.

What Akufo-Addo said after Bawumia was declared NPP flagbearer:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, November 4, 2023, pledged to use all his strength to ensure the victory of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The President made this commitment at the Accra Sports Stadium where Dr. Bawumia was unveiled as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate.



“Congratulations to the flagbearer, Mr. Vice President flagbearer. Today I’m passing on the flagbearer of our party to a new leader, I want to thank everyone here for the honour done me to serve my party and to serve the people of this great country.”



He added, "I have done my best, but I still have one more task to do, and that is, with all my strength, with all my energy, to help the new flagbearer, to help Mahamudu Bawumia win the election of 2024.”

President Akufo Addo is afraid of accountability, and so the only person he believes can cover up for his sins is Vice President Dr. Bawumia - Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe



#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/tEy6Tu64zV — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 7, 2023

BAJ/NOQ