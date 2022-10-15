19
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo suspends 'galamsey DCE'

Yaw Danso 610x400 District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso has been suspended by the Akufo-Addo for his alleged involvement in galamsey.

The decision follows a leaked audio that implicates the District Chief Executive encouraging illegal mining activities in his district.

In a letter communicating the decision by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the sector minister, Daniel Botwe said the suspension is to allow investigation into the matter by the appropriate agencies to verify the authenticity of the alleged audio recording.

Some members of the Assembly had already called on President Akufo-Addo, his Chief of Staff, the Local Government and Decentralization Minister, and Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Abu Jinapor to investigate the allegations.

Meanwhile, the President has warned that he will not shield any government official found complicit in galamsey activities.

He made these comments when he met with MMDCEs at a galamsey engagement in Kumasi.

Watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: