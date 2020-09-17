General News

Akufo-Addo swears in 16 new High Court justices

President Akufo-Addo with the Chief Justice, Attorney General and some of the judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office sixteen (16) new justices of the High Court.

The ceremony took place at the Jubilee House on Wednesday September 16.



Akufo-Addo reminded them that the dispensation of justice requires that application of the laws of the land must occur, in the hallowed words of the judicial oath, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, that is, without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any person before you.



“When a citizen falls foul of the law, that citizen, high or low, must be dealt with accordingly, and the law enforcement agencies, including you, our new judges, must ensure this is done. That is the true meaning of the concept of equality before the law,” he said.



To assist them on this path, President Akufo-Addo stated that his Government, since his assumption of office, has, since my assumption of office, introduced a number of policy measures to help bridge the technology-gap, explaining that they are necessary to shore up the nation’s reputation as a country governed in accordance with the rule of law.



“That is why, last year, I launched the e-justice system, which is designed to leverage technology in the delivery of justice. I encourage all of you to take full advantage of the e-justice system, to expedite the conduct of cases that come before you, and in the management of the Court. The transparent and efficient delivery of justice builds confidence in citizens, businesses and the investor community,” he added.

New Justices of the High Court



The Justices of the High Court sworn in by the President are Her Honour Eva Bannerman-Williams, His Honour Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, His Honour Yaw Owoahene Acheampong, His Honour Samuel Boakye-Yiadom, His Honour Abdul Yusif Asibey, Mrs. Elfreda Amy Dankyi, Mr. Samuel Faraday Johnson, Ms. Sheila Minta, Her Honour Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, Nana Yaw Gyamfi Frimpong, Mr. Ernest Yao Gaewu, Mr. Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, Mr. Charles Bentum, Mr. Joseph Adu-Owusu Agyeman, Mr. William Osei-Kuffour, and Mr. Douglas Seidu.



With the High Court having “jurisdiction in all matters, and, in particular, in civil and criminal matters, and such original, appellate and other jurisdiction as may be conferred on it by this Constitution or any other law”, and also “jurisdiction to enforce the Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms guaranteed by this Constitution”, he noted that much of judicial work begins and ends there.



“It is, therefore, critical for the growth of the nation that the High Court commands the respect of the people by the quality of its justice, as well as by the comportment of its judges,” he added.

