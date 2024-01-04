Akufo-Addo swears in 3 new Supreme Court judges

Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, Justice Yaw Darko Asare and Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie (L-R)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly sworn into office the three justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana, which he nominated in November 2023.

The new Supreme Court justices are Justice Anthony Kwofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko and Justice Adjei-Frimpong, all former justices of the Court of Appeal.



The three judges would be filling vacancies created by the mandatory retirement of three former justices of the Supreme Court including former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Justice Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher and Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse.



Pictures of the swearing-in, which was done on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the seat of government, Jubilee House, showed the new justices of the apex court of the land taking their oath of office.



The pictures, which were shared by The Law Platform on X, showed the new Supreme Court justices signing their oath of office.



This brings to a total of 18 appointments to the Supreme Court of Ghana by President Akufo-Addo.

View the pictures from the swearing below:





????



SWEARING IN OF THREE (3) NEW JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT



⚖️Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie



⚖️Justice Yaw Darko Asare ⚖️Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong



They replace Justices, Anin Yeboah, Dotse and Amegatcher who retired last year. pic.twitter.com/osYGNOIskp — The Law Platform (@DeLaw_Platform) January 4, 2024

BAI/OGB

Meanwhile, catch up on a recap of all the biggest stories of the year 2023, as analysed by GhanaWeb below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.