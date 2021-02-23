Akufo-Addo swears in 31 members of Council of State

31 members of the 8th Council of State of the 4th Republic

President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office thirty-one (31) members of the 8th Council of State of the 4th Republic, at a ceremony held at Jubilee House, today February 23, 2021.

Speaking at the ceremony, the president stated that, he will work with the council to deepen the democracy of the nation and serve Ghana better.



“I look forward very much to working with a Council that will continue to offer me honest advice, based on unvarnished truth. I look forward to working with a Council that will help deepen our democracy and help enhance the quality of our governance, and I look forward to working with a Council that will help us deliver a prosperous Ghana,” he said.



The President encouraged the Council to have the country at heart and work assiduously to develop the nation.

“I urge the Council to work hard to achieve a better nation, I will need your advise and support to govern the nation and I urge you all to work together to enhance quality governance and grow Ghana,” he added.



Meanwhile, the President, subject to consultation with Parliament, has also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.



The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is also an ex-officio member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).