Akufo-Addo swears in Alan Kyerematen and 27 other ministers of state

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in all the twenty eight of the twenty nine ministerial nominees including Trade Minister designate Alan Kyerematen who were vetted and approved by Parliament.

The nominees were sworn into office on Friday March 5.



The Minister of Chieftaincy could not be sworn in because he was indisposed, the President said at the event.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the nominee for Finance is currently in the United States for medical treatment. He is yet to appear before the Appointment Committee.

Mr Akufo-Addo said “I have thus sworn into office twenty eight of the thirty nominees I sent to Parliament.



“I must express my sincere gratitude to Parliament, that is to the Rt Honourable Speaker, to the Honourable Chairperson and the Members of the Appointment Committee, the honourable Majority and Minority Leaders and to all honourable members of both sides of the House my gratitude for the expeditious and firm manner with which the scrutiny of my ministers was carried out.”