Akufo-Addo swears in Regional Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged newly-sworn in regional ministers to help ensure peace, law and order in the regions.

Swearing in the 16 regional ministers at the jubilee house on Thursday, March 11, the president encouraged them to provide leadership and work hard to help transform regional economies.



Most of the regional ministers are first-timers with only a few retaining their positions in the second term of the Akufo-Addo’s administration.



President Akufo-Addo challenged them to be tactful in managing issues of security to ensure peace.

He again charged them to coordinate effectively with mmdces, chiefs and opinion leaders to transform living conditions of the people



Volta regional minister Dr. Archibald Letsa who spoke on behalf of his colleagues promised to live up to expectation.