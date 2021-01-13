Akufo-Addo tells MMDCEs to remain in office until further notice

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief executives (MMDCEs) to remain in office until further notice.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on Tuesday Janury 12.



“The President thanks all persons who served as members of statutory boards and corporations and wishes them the best in their future endeavours,” the statement added.

The statement added that statutory boards and corporations are going to be reconstituted by the President.