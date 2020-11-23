Akufo-Addo thinks ahead of any other Ghanaian – Asamoah Boateng insinuates

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Director-General, SIGA

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the former Minister of Information in the erstwhile Kufour administration has praised President Akufo-Addo for his foresight and thinking capabilities.

He revealed at Kobina Ansa in the Mfantseman Constituency during a durbar of Chiefs, Elders and students covered by MyNewsGh.com that President Akufo-Addo thinks ahead of how to accomplish his ambition than any other Ghanaian.



Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) said the beauty of Nana Addo’s brain is the plans he has for the younger generation and those yet to be born.



He disclosed “President Akufo-Addo is someone that I know very well because when I served in Kufour’s government he was the foreign affairs minister but he thinks ahead more than any of us.

“What we’ve not even thought of, he would have already planned on how to accomplish it. The beauty of his brain is what he thinks about the future generations”, Asamoah Boateng said.



“He said to me that we are old so very soon we’ll depart the face of this earth but Akufo-Addo thinks about the younger ones. Developing the brainpower is the best asset any country can bequeath to its citizens”, he concluded.