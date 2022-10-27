0
Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on the economy on October 30

Sona Oct 30 President Akufo-Addo will speak on steps taken to solve the current economic hardship

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo will address the nation on the economy on Sunday, October 30.

The address is scheduled to be televised on major news networks at 8 pm.

His address is at a time the country is facing severe economic hardship, which includes high cost of living, cedi depreciation, and inflation, among others.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, revealed that government was engaging in a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders in the financial sector to solve the issue of the cedi depreciation and economic crisis the country is facing.

He added that these consultations would end with a cabinet retreat, after which the president would address the nation with steps taken to solve the current economic hardship.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
