Akufo-Addo to address nation on IMF deal, COVID-19 on May 28

Pres Akufo Addo SONA 2023 Parliament President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation tonight, Sunday, May 28, 2023, on COVID-19 and Ghana's IMF programme.

This will be the President's 29th address since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

However, the WHO has declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.

The President is also expected to address matters arising concerning the approval of a $3 billion loan facility from the International Monetary Fund.

The address will be streamed live on www.ghanaweb.com at 8:00 pm.

