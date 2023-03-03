4
Akufo-Addo to address the nation on March 8 - Majority

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament has been scheduled for March 8.

The president was scheduled to appear on February 28 but has been rescheduled.

The address will be done pursuant to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be expected to present his plans for the next 2 years of his governance.

This includes government programs and what strategies the government intends to implement, how to achieve them, and also how to rally the people of Ghana towards accelerated national development and progress among others.

This was revealed by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, when he presented the business statement for the third week ending March.

