Akufo-Addo to allocate portion of Assembly Common Fund to assembly members soon – Hajia Alima

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo(R) & Hajia Alima Mahama (L)

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has assured that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making efforts to soon allocate a portion of the District Assembly Common Fund to the assembly members to undertake developmental projects in their areas.

According to her, the promise by former President John Dramani Mahama as President again in the December 2020 election to pay all the assembly members in the country monthly allowances should be disregarded.



Hajia Alima Mahama made the disclosure at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Nsukwao Basin Drainage System in Koforidua.



The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development describing the promise made by the NDC Flagbearer as a ‘rooftop promise’, insisted that it cannot be materialized.



“Coming on, we will ensure that we all realize some resources for development projects in their various electoral areas and it will be coming from the Common Fund. Within the Common Fund formula, we will ensure that some sum is put for you to pursue development in your various electoral areas,” she said.

Former President John Mahama while addressing a meeting with the Ghana Association of Assembly Members in his office in Accra, pledged that the next NDC administration will work closely with them to deepen their role in governance.



Among other assurances he gave the association, he said the next NDC government will design training programs to build the capacity of assembly members as well as pay them monthly allowances to encourage them to do more for their communities.



He said the allowances will be paid with the savings his government will make by drastically cutting down the number of ministers in his next administration in 2021.

