Akufo-Addo to be sworn into office for second term inside Parliament

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo will be sworn into office for his second term inside Parliament on January 7, 2021 and not at the Independence Square as it has always been the case, Deputy Minister of Information Pius Enam Hadzide has announced.

He said the decision was taken by the 2020 presidential transition team.



It follows a request made by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during the opening of office facilities under the Physical Infrastructure Projects of Parliament on November 3, 2020.



The Majority Leader, at the time, requested that subsequent swearing-ins of Presidents-elect of the Republic happen in Parliament and before Parliament, in accordance with Ghanaian laws and international practice.

Addressing a press briefing today, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Mr Hadzide said: “The Transition Team has favourably considered the request of the Parliament of Ghana, as stated by Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and has hence decided that the swearing-in of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the 7th of January 2021, shall happen before Parliament and within the precincts of Parliament”.



To this end, “the Inauguration sub-committee is working with Parliament to ensure a successful and COVID-complaint inauguration,” he added.



