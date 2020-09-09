General News

Akufo-Addo to cut sod for construction of first hospital under 88 new District Hospitals project

President Akufo-Addo is the guest of honour for the ceremony

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is today, September 9, 2020, cutting sod for the commencement of construction for a 100-bed District Hospital in the Nkoranza South Municipality.

The ceremony will mark the commencement of construction of the first out of 88 district hospitals set to be built by the Akufo-Addo government across the country.



The one hundred bed hospital facility will be sited in districts currently without hospitals and will include accommodation for staff.



Announcing the policy some months ago, President Akufo-Addo said the ambitious infrastructure pursuit will be the biggest ever to be undertaken in the country’s health sector.

The president also announced that six new regional hospitals will be built as part of the project.



According to Nana Akufo-Addo, the investment was borne out of the lapses within the nation’s health delivery system exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.





