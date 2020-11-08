Akufo-Addo to deliver 19th coronavirus address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address Ghanaians Sunday, November 8, 2020, on measures taken by his government to control the spread of Novel Coronavirus in the country.

This will be the president’s 19th address to the nation since the country recorded its first two cases in March.



Aside the president’s usual highlights of the government’s preventive measures, he will also give updates on the country’s current status and the way forward.



Currently, Ghana’s active coronavirus cases have gone up from 947 to 973.

Per details on the Ghana Health Service website, the country has recorded 116 new cases pushing the total number of infections so far to 48,904.



The number of recoveries and discharges, on the other hand, stands at 47,611 while 320 persons have succumbed to complications of the virus.