Akufo-Addo to deliver SONA March 8

The SONA will be presented before Parliament on Wednesday

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has announced the date for the presentation of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The SONA will be presented before Parliament on Wednesday, 8 March 2023, by President Akufo-Addo.



“On Wednesday, 8th of March 2023, His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is scheduled to deliver a message on the State of the Nation.



“This will be in accordance with the imperatives of the Article 67 of the Constitution and Mr Speaker, pursuant to our own practice as a House, we urge members to get into the chamber by 9:15 am so that, Mr Speaker, members will be seated at the time that Mr President will be here to present the statement,” the Deputy Majority leader said.



He also noted that the Business Committee had agreed that constituents who wish to witness the event be encouraged by his colleague Members of Parliament (MPs) to watch it on television instead.

“We urge members to do everything possible to comply with this, so that we don’t break protocol.



"Mr Speaker, we know that constituents may be eager to witness an event like this and members may be compelled to make arrangements for them to enter the public gallery. The Business Committee strongly advised against this and we’ll encourage members to urge their constituents to watch the event on television," he said.



The debate on the SONA will, however, commence on Thursday, 9 March 2023.



It is expected to last for six days.