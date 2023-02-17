4
Akufo-Addo to deliver SONA on February 28

Parliament 23.jpeg Ghana’s parliament

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo will, on February 28, 2022, present the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament.

The address will be done pursuant to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

President Akufo-Addo will be expected to present his plans for the next 2 years of his governance.

This includes government programs and what strategies the government intends to implement, how to achieve them, and also how to rally the people of Ghana towards accelerated national development and progress among others.

This was revealed by the Majority Leader when he presented the business statement for the third week ending February 24.

