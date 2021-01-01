Akufo-Addo to deliver final State of the Nation Address on January 5

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo will deliver the final State of the Nation Address in parliament on Tuesday, January 5 at 10am.

The SoNA is billed to be delivered before the current 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana will be dissolved at midnight of January 6, 2021.



This was contained in a Press Statement by Parliament of Ghana announcing the programme outlining activities to dissolve the 7th Parliament and inaugurate the 8th, as well as inaugurate President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to a press release issued by Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, the activities would be strictly by invitation.

“At 12:01am on 7th January, the Elected Members of the 8th Parliament will convene in the Chamber of Parliament to elect a Speaker and Two Deputy Speakers, in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution, after which the elected Members of the 8th Parliament will be sworn in by the Speaker at the Chamber of Parliament as per Article 100(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



“The President-elect will then be sworn in before the 8th Parliament in accordance with Article 57(3) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



“The media and the general public are to note that attendance of these events are strictly by invitation. All COVID-19 safety and prevention protocols will be strictly adhered to”, the press release cautioned.