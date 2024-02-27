Akufo-Addo to deliver handing-over SONA, NPP headed into opposition - Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) as his handing-over speech.

According to the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator, the party is heading into opposition at all costs.



"It is his last State of the Nation Address and it is this same State of the Nation Address that is taking them into opposition. So it is a handing over State of the Nation Address," he stated in an interview with Atinka TV.



"They cannot win the 2024 election no matter what," he emphasized.



On the chances of NPP flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections, he said: "Mahama lost by over one million votes as an incumbent. So, Bawumia will be trounced convincingly. Bawumia will end up with 39%."



Akufo-Addo would deliver his final SONA today, February 27.





