Akufo-Addo to deliver message on state of the nation on February 27

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is will deliver a message on the State of the Nation address to parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution.

Article 67 of the constitution mandates the president to present a comprehensive assessment of the nation's status at the outset of each session and prior to parliament's dissolution.



There is anticipation for this address as it is expected to outline the government's primary policy goals for the year and detail strategies aimed at addressing existing economic challenges.



The announcement of this upcoming address was made earlier in February by the then Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, during a session in Parliament.

He stated, "Mr. Speaker, under Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E the President will deliver to the house a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are entreated to avail themselves for the task ahead."



NAY/AE