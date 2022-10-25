Akufo-Addo to embark on two-day tour of Bono East Region

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Monday, October 31, 2022, embark on a two-day tour of the newly created Bono East Region.
The tour will start on Monday and end on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
The president is expected to inaugurate and cut sod for some projects completed and started by his administration, particularly in the areas of education, infrastructure, On -District-One-Factory (1D1F) among others in the region.
