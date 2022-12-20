0
Akufo-Addo to grace GJA Dinner Night on December 21

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 19 At 6.19.23 PM.jpeg A flyer for the event

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the Special Guest of Honour at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Dinner Night scheduled to take place at the Forecourt of the Ghana International Press Centre on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 5:30pm.

Ministers of state, Members of Parliament, members of the Diplomatic Corps and media partners will also attend the event which will feature the Ghana Police Band.

The Dinner Night, which is the first of its kind in recent memory, is open to all members of the GJA throughout the country.

The aim is to promote solidarity and camaraderie among members of the inky fraternity after a hard year’s work.

Upon assumption of office in June 2022, the National Executive of the GJA decided to decouple the Annual GJA Media Awards / Dinner Night, with the Media Awards organized separately from the Dinner Night.

On November 12, 2022, the 26th GJA Media Awards was held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The National Executive invites all members of the GJA to put their pens and microphones down on Wednesday night and come dine, wine and be fine at the Press Centre.

