Akufo-Addo to meet NPP MPs over demand to sack Ofori-Atta

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo And Ken Ofori Atta Akufo-Addo (right) with Ofori-Atta (left)

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will soon meet members of the majority caucus of parliament over their demand for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be sacked.

In a Facebook post shared on October 25, 2022, Teiko Tagoe intimated that the president wants to understand the demand of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs).

He added that Akufo-Addo will take a decision that is in the best interest of the country.

“The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will engage the majority caucus directly very soon and hear them in detail. In the end, we can be rest assured and trust that the President will make a decision in the best interest of Government, Party and Country. United we STAND to Deliver and Win,” the post read.

The presidential staffer’s comments come after a group of NPP MPs petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Adu Boahen, to restore public confidence in the economy.

This was announced in a media briefing by their spokesperson, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who is the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, in parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The group said it will not do business with the government nor support the 2023 budget if the president fails to heed their calls.

According to them, the move follows previous concerns sent to the government that have not yielded any positive results.

Read his post below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





IB/DA

