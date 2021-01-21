Akufo-Addo to name new ministers today

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The wait is over as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to release the list of his new ministers to Parliament for approval today.

This announcement was contained in a press statement signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin and sighted by GhanaWeb.



In the statement, he stated, "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will, on Thursday, 21st January 2021, submit to Parliament the list of proposed Ministers and Regional Ministers of his new government to the Speaker of Parliament for the process of their prior approval for appointment, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution."



The statement also pointed out that President Akufo-Addo will not work with more than 85 ministers in his second term.

"As has already been correctly indicated, the total number of Ministers to be appointed by President Akufo-Addo will not exceed eighty-five (85), down from the one hundred and twenty- six (126) that characterised his first term in office," the statement added.



Other ministries such as the Office of the Senior Minister, Special Development Initiatives, Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development have been scrapped.



The statement explained that the afore-mentioned ministries have achieved their purpose.