Akufo-Addo to receive Honorary Doctorate Degree from Sorbonne University

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has travelled to France to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Sorbonne University on Monday, October 10, 2022.

According to myjoyonline.com, the president left Ghana on Saturday, October 8, 2022, and will be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree and an Award of Honoris Causa as part of the activities for his six-day working visit to France.



A statement issued on Sunday, October 9, 2022, said that before receiving the award, the president will address the 215th Session of UNESCO.



“Prior to receiving the Honorary Doctorate from Sorbonne University, the President will address the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its 215th Session,” Joy News quoted part of the statement.



It further stated that Akufo-Addo will also address the Asia Society Forum on the theme, “To Act in Troubled Times: new perspectives from France, Asia, Africa and the world”.



The statement also indicated that the president will commission the refurbished Chancery building of Ghana’s Embassy in Paris.

It said that the president left for France with the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum; and other officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.



“In his absence, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead,” the statement added.



This will be the third Honorary Doctorate Degree to be conferred on President Akufo-Addo. In May 2016, the president was conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Law Degree by the Fort Hare University of South Africa. He received his second Honorary Doctor from the University of Liberia where he was conferred with a Doctor of Humane Letters Degree.



