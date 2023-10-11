Akufo-Addo to reshuffle appointees - Reports

President Akufo-Addo is reported to be planning a major reshuffle

There are reports that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is set to announce a new shakeup of his government.

According to a report by The Dispatch newspaper, it has gathered credible information that the president will embark on the reshuffle exercise soon.



The exercise, which the paper described as the last major reshuffle by President Nana Akufo-Addo before the presidential and parliamentary elections of 2024, will have Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, still untouched.



This is beside the several attempts, including one made by some over 80 Members of Parliament on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of parliament, to get the president to take the minister out because of his handling of the economy, among other issues.



However, the paper reports that a major victim of the impending reshuffling exercise will be the Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



The report also indicated that a Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, is likely to be elevated to the status of a substantive minister of a ministry.



Earlier, the Daily Statesman, a private newspaper with very close links to the sitting government and the Jubilee House, published a story with the headline, ‘Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers very soon.’

AE/OGB