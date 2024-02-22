Akufo-Addo to scrap Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs - Reports

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, outgoing Majority Leader and MP for Suame

The Majority Caucus in Parliament is set to have a new leader following the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the occupant of the role till February 21, 2024.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is exiting parliament after this session was reportedly forced to step down during a meeting at Jubilee House between the caucus and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Starr News, the next occupant of the role will not double as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, a role that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu held by virtue of being Majority Leader.



"Starr News has also gathered that the President has scrapped the ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and thus the Effutu MP will not double as a minister of State," the report by starrfm.com.gh said.



Per reports that circulated earlier this week, Effutu MP and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, would be named the new leader of the majority bench.

The reports attracted fightback from a section of the MPs who held a press conference to back Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's leadership.



New appointments to assist Afenyo-Markin are expected to be transmitted to the Speaker of Parliament later today



