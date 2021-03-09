Akufo-Addo to speak on the State of the Nation at 1pm today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s planned state of the nation address to be delivered on Tuesday, March 9 will no longer take place at the designated time, 8:30 am.

The programme has been shifted to 1:00 pm that same day, a statement dated March 5 issued by Parliament has said.



The change has been necessitated by the business of the House for the week, the statement added.



“It is announced for the information of all dignitaries who have been invited to witness the presentation by the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on a Message on the State of the Nation scheduled to be held on Tuesday 9th March 20231, that the time of the event has been changed from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

“Any inconvenience occasioned by this change is deeply regretted,” the statement said.



