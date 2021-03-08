Akufo–Addo told to withdraw Architect of the National Cathedral for supporting LGBTQ+

Sir David Adjaye is the Architect for the National Cathedral

The Founder and Presiding Bishop Gospel Light International Church, Rt. Rev. Matthew Addae – Mensah, has fired and appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to immediately withdraw Sir David Adjaje, the designer of the National Cathedral from being the principal supervisor of the project. Reports Bright Adu Okyere

According to the eminent man of God, Sir Adjaye’s open declaration of support for the LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana is a complete contradiction to the principles of God and for that reason should be detached from handling the building of a Holy edifice such as the National Cathedral.



‘I believe, for Sir David Adjaye throwing his support for the LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana means he has no respect for Christians and the cultural values of Ghana’. Bishop Addae – Mensah told this reporter



He referenced 1Chronicles 22: 7-8, 1Chronicles 28: 3 and said, David after making architectural designs, gathered material and financial resources to build the house of God, God sent the prophet Nathan to tell him (David) that he had shared many blood so he should take his hands off building of the temple.



He added, ‘Although God did not reject David’s design, materials, and fundraising effort, however, he prevented him from executing it. David Adjaye was insensitive to the Christian community in Ghana considering our fundraising and donation and efforts to make the president’s dream become a reality’.



‘There are equally better architectures in Ghana who can do the project. He should resign. David Adjaye has shown that he has no respect for the Christian community in Ghana. He has clearly demonstrated that there is difference between knowledge and wisdom’.



The man of God made this statement following a media publication indicating that, Sir David Adjaye the architect of a planned interdenominational Christian National Cathedral of Ghana being built in Accra, has declared his utmost support for LGBTQ rights in Ghana, urging President Akufo-Addo to legalise it in the Country.

In sharp disagreement to David Adjaye’s position, Bishop Addae – Mensah further stated, adding that, ‘Since he cherishes and values such abominable foreign practices then I have the right to say that he is not fit to be granted the honour by the President of the land to handle a holy edifice such as the National Cathedral’.



Bishop Addae – Mensah further said, when laying the foundation stone for the commencement of the construction of the Cathedral, the President, Nana Akufo Addo having reverence for God described the occasion as a special day being witnessed as ‘a holy promise being fulfilled to build in honour of God’.



The President also stressed, the “holy stone” will symbolize the sacredness of the land earmarked for the project as Christians regard Jerusalem to be the most sacred site in the world’.



In his candid view, the man of God believes that since the financial contributions forv the construction of the Cathedral is being made by Christians whose ideological belief is diametrically opposed to that of the architect, it is important and appropriate the President withdraws him in order to stop benefiting from the project.



‘There are equally good God-fearing architects in Ghana who can take up from where he has reached and continue to its completion. He said.



BACKGROUND

The celebrated architect whose design for the cathedral was unveiled by President Nana Akufo-Addo in March 2018 is said to have joined a list of top United Kingdom Celebrities to mount persuade President Akufo-Addo to legalize homosexuality in Ghana.



The letter which was signed by others including Sir David Adjaye and addressed to the Ghanaian government seek to lean strong support and to also encourage the gay community in Ghana to encourage them to forge ahead to have their fundamental human rights and freedom well-positioned and secured.



The contentment of their letter stated inter a liar:



“We have watched with profound concern as you (gays) have had to question the safety of your vital work at the LGBT+ Rights Ghana Centre in Accra, and feared for your personal wellbeing and security. It is unacceptable to us that you feel unsafe,” the letter addressed to Ghana’s LGBT community said.



“As prominent and powerful advocates for this great country, we are beseeching His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and political/cultural leaders to create a pathway for allyship, protection and support. We petition for inclusivity which will make the nation even greater and even stronger,”