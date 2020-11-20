Akufo-Addo took risk in appointing you - Kabila tells Martin Amidu

Former CPP Acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila has waded into discussions regarding the resignation of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr. Amidu announced his resignation on Monday, November 16, 2020, citing reasons that he and his Deputy had not been paid their emoluments and benefits since assuming office, that the President has been interfering in his work, and also recounting a traumatic experience he endured when he released his Agyapa Royalties corruption risk assessment report among others.



He also revealed that he had been receiving threats following the report.



To Kabila, Martin Amidu has disappointed him because the President took a risk appointing him into office.



"To have appointed Mr. Martin Amidu, knowing very well the very recent history of the man with President Mills and NDC in government, President Akufo-Addo was risking. But the risk he took attracted applause from a lot of people except the NDC people."



He wondered why he (Amidu) would resign over threats when he once said, "he is not afraid of death and that the day you die, you will never know you ever lived".

"Indeed if there was a threat, will the resignation take away the threats?" he queried.



He also slammed Martin Amidu for his writing of letters to address issues when he was the Special Prosecutor and educated him on undercover work.



"Undercover work must be done quietly, seriously, expeditiously and with hard facts. But we don't do this and it turns into writing of letters, this will be the end result. However, this shouldn't discourage us because it is not this that will determine the 2020 elections," he stated on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



Watch video below:



