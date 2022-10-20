9
Akufo-Addo tops Twitter trends following Liz Truss' resignation

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo1111123565789 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is leading the trends on social media platform; Twitter, following the resignation of UK’s Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister of the UK some 45 days after she took office.

This comes about a week after UK-born Ghanaian Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked amid fallouts from the mini-budget presented before UK parliament.

Her resignation comes at a time Ghanaians are calling for the President and Finance minister to resign due to the current economic crisis the country is facing.

Following the announcement of Liz Truss' resignation, Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to question why president Akufo-Addo has failed to resign despite the worsening economic crisis and corruption.

A twitter user, Vincent Aperko, said Liz Truss has resigned but Addo D is still president of Ghana after failing to #FixTheCountry. I still wonder how and why disappointed NNP members still defend Nana Addo outside.”

Another User, Kuffour will be soo disappointed in Addo D's government . I now understand why he wanted Alancash to be president instead of Nana Addo”

Below are some of the tweets:













