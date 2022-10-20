Akufo-Addo tops Twitter trends following Liz Truss' resignation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is leading the trends on social media platform; Twitter, following the resignation of UK’s Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister of the UK some 45 days after she took office.



This comes about a week after UK-born Ghanaian Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked amid fallouts from the mini-budget presented before UK parliament.



Her resignation comes at a time Ghanaians are calling for the President and Finance minister to resign due to the current economic crisis the country is facing.



Following the announcement of Liz Truss' resignation, Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to question why president Akufo-Addo has failed to resign despite the worsening economic crisis and corruption.



A twitter user, Vincent Aperko, said Liz Truss has resigned but Addo D is still president of Ghana after failing to #FixTheCountry. I still wonder how and why disappointed NNP members still defend Nana Addo outside.”

Another User, Kuffour will be soo disappointed in Addo D's government . I now understand why he wanted Alancash to be president instead of Nana Addo”



Below are some of the tweets:





Liz Truss has resigned but Addo D is still president of Ghana after failing to #FixTheCountry. I still wonder how and why disappointed NNP members still defend Nana Addo outside. pic.twitter.com/XCF3avDWCc — Vincent Aperko (@Vincent_Aperko) October 20, 2022

You people say you no dey like Mahama, Bawumia too you no dey like. You say make Kennedy Agyapong too komot for der. Now some are even saying Alan Cash is part of Addo D’s administration so they don’t want him either. So now, who do you people want? — LAW ???? (@_lawslaw) October 20, 2022

from Kwame Nkrumah to Addo D, obiaa y3 kwashey boy — JAY????(BIRKENSTOCK PLUG) (@THE_REAL_JAY_1) October 20, 2022

One thing I can remember vividly was that Mahama never pushed blames unlike Addo D and his people. — Etornam (@EfoEtornam) October 20, 2022

Somebody resign just 45days in office but Addo D still dey in office after messing everything up, he sanso get vim dey talk say he taya we. Herrh. — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) October 20, 2022

The pass grade in Ghana is "C" but we voted for Addo “D”. That’s why we’ve failed. — Nana B. (@koboateng) October 19, 2022

Anybody who says "Mahama is not an option" is a big Fool...with greatest of respects! Are you the option? People should not use their disappointment in Addo D and His cohorts to spew Nonsense. Ghanaians are fed up with the double standards ???? @ElikemKotoko @AnnanPerry — WogbeMase (@FrancisNuku) October 20, 2022

