Akufo-Addo tours Central and Western Regions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will embark on a five-day working tour of the Central and Western Regions from Tuesday, August 18 2020.

He would commission a number of projects, break the ground for the commencement of other projects, and call on traditional rulers during the tour.



The President would kick-start the tour with a visit to Egyam in the Western Region, where he would inspect work on the ongoing construction of the Ankyernyin-Egyam road.



He would then move to the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency to inspect the Axim Fishing Habour Project, continue to the Esiama in the Elembelle constituency, where he would break the ground for the construction of the Esiama-Nkroful road.



From Esiama, President Akufo-Addo would proceed to inspect ongoing road construction works at Gwira Aiyinase, and launch the Gwira Community Mining Scheme.



He would also cut the sod for a 100-bed capacity District Hospital in Shama.

On August 19, the President was expected to meet with the Regional House of Chiefs at Sekondi; visit the Essiam Bypass and Railway Training School at Essikado, and cut the sod for the construction of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation's Operational Headquarters, at Takoradi, in fulfillment of a 2016 manifesto pledge.



On Thursday August 20, he would commence his tour of the Central Region with a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a landing site and fishing harbour at Elmina in the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem constituency.



He would also pay a courtesy call on the Mokwamanhene, in Twifo Praso, and inspect the ongoing construction of the Twifo Praso District Hospital.



Whilst in Twifo Praso, the President would also cut sod for a bridge over River Pra, commission the Ekumfi Fruit Juice Factory, and visit the Gomoa West constituency where he would join the Chiefs to inspect work an ongoing construction of a Landing Site.



President Akufo-Addo would round up his tour on Saturday, August 21 in Cape Coast where he would cut the sod for the construction of the regional office complex for the National Health Insurance Authority, and attend the ceremony for the launch of the NPP 2020 Manifesto.

