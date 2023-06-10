Akufo-Addo trends after ordering for chief to stand up for national anthem

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana

A viral video of President Nana Addo instructing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to put someone to order during the commemorative tree planting exercise on Green Ghana Day has sparked conversations among Ghanaians on the internet.

According to reports, during the event, as the national anthem was being sung, the president spotted a chief seated. The president who was provoked by the actions of the chief directed Henry Quartey to quickly call the chief to order and make him stand for the anthem.



The said incident occurred at the University of Ghana, where dignitaries gathered to grace the Green Ghana Day initiative on June 9.



The president’s reaction to the incident was met with mixed feelings. While others praised the president for calling the chief to other for behaving unpatriotic, there were some who questioned the president’s moral right to chastise a chief for acting unpatriotic.



Here are some popular reactions to the viral video





The indignant gestures are well placed if someone refused to stand for the national anthem, that said he should show similar zeal in dealing with the issues plaguing our country and his government. https://t.co/mlMbDMBXca — Andrew Rx ???? (@Apothecary_Andy) June 10, 2023

Nana Addo was only angry the said chief sat whilst he was standing. Nana Addo doesn't give a damn about the national anthem. — Trans-national???????????????? (@BigNartey) June 10, 2023

We stand for the national anthem and plunder the public purse with reckless abandon. Patriotism goes beyond goes beyond standing for an anthem — Maverick (@Maveric74976136) June 9, 2023

“A Chief refused to stand for the national anthem and it got the president furious”. A more appropriate way of presenting the news. We make it seem like the president react do unnecessary events such as this one. No serious leader will sit for this to go on right in front of him — GADAgh (@gada1gh) June 9, 2023

No Chief or King is bigger than our national anthem. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) June 9, 2023

Most people will disagree with the President for showing displeasure with the attitude of the chief who was seated whiles the national anthem was been sung. I personally think the president should have asked someone to go in silence to remind the chief to be on his feet ???? https://t.co/1H99LvOqiw — ????swag staff ????6️⃣???? (@EscobarVarane) June 9, 2023

If it is the case that the President of Ghana ???????? got upset and issued directives to the G/A Minister because someone deliberately refused to stand up when the National Anthem was being played, then I salute him for defending the Flag and Anthem of our Motherland. Bravo????????????????‍♂️❤️ pic.twitter.com/od2nDVsba1 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) June 10, 2023

Someone not standing up for the national anthem got him triggered but he’s not angry at the way his cousin has mismanaged our economy. He’s not angry at the mass corruption he’s supervising. He’s not angry at the way his party people are making money from galamsey. Kmt Tsw. https://t.co/1izb4QXbWk — Coc (@Otumfour_233) June 9, 2023

To those who are saying President @NAkufoAddo acted unpresidential,



Remember, JJ Rawlings imprisoned the late John Ndebugre for refusing to stand up when the national anthem was being played. — Nana Hesse Ogyiri (@NanaOgyiri) June 10, 2023

Please can President Kufuor stand today when the National anthem is being played?



So why is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo so annoyed and ordering a chief who is old and can't stand to stand by force eiiii herh #PHK Special Prosecutor #PHK pic.twitter.com/xEDieXC79a — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@PrinceHenry_PHK) June 10, 2023

EAN/WA