Akufo-Addo trends after ordering for chief to stand up for national anthem

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Rally Npp Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana

Sat, 10 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A viral video of President Nana Addo instructing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to put someone to order during the commemorative tree planting exercise on Green Ghana Day has sparked conversations among Ghanaians on the internet.

According to reports, during the event, as the national anthem was being sung, the president spotted a chief seated. The president who was provoked by the actions of the chief directed Henry Quartey to quickly call the chief to order and make him stand for the anthem.

The said incident occurred at the University of Ghana, where dignitaries gathered to grace the Green Ghana Day initiative on June 9.

The president’s reaction to the incident was met with mixed feelings. While others praised the president for calling the chief to other for behaving unpatriotic, there were some who questioned the president’s moral right to chastise a chief for acting unpatriotic.

Here are some popular reactions to the viral video

















