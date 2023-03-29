0
Akufo-Addo turns 79 today

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo NPP 2022 Conference1212 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is 79 years today, Thursday, 29 March 2023.

The President was born on 29 March 1944 to a former President and member of the Big Six, Edward Akufo-Addo and Adeline Akufo-Addo.

He is a lawyer and politician who previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007 under the Kufuor-led administration.

He assumed office as President on 7 January 2017, after winning the 2016 elections.

He won the 2020 general elections and is currently serving a second term.

His Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a Facebook post wished him well and prayed that God continues to give him wisdom, good health and long life to direct the affairs of Ghana.

