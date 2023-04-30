4
Akufo-Addo unhappy with high level of migration among youth in Ghana

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is unhappy with the spate at which Ghanaians, particularly the youth are travelling out of the country 3news.com reports.

He said this during the visit of the Austrian Chancellor to Ghana, Karl Nehammer which is also the first visit of the Austrian Chancellor since bilateral ties began between the two countries at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Akufo-Addo in his speech said, “Africans taking distressing risks across the Sahara and around the Mediterranean trying to reach a better life in Europe, whilst we strive to provide the youth with the right environment in Africa, which will enable them enhance their skills, receive appropriate training and have access to digital technology and enhance economic opportunities.”

He also revealed the Austrian Chancellor and his delegation’s determination to champion the need for humane treatment of illegal migrants as well as the protection of their human rights in accordance with international law both in Austria and in the European space.

