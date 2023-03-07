7
Akufo-Addo vows to restore the economy in 22 months

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo has vowed to restore the economy in the next 22 months left before his tenure ends.

According to him, there was rapid economic growth in the country before the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war hence the reason the country is facing the current challenges.

He however assured that, he is determined to change things within the limited time in office.

“The next 22 months of my mandate will be focused on restoring the economy we had before COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the period of rapid growth. It is a solemn pledge I am making to you my fellow Ghanaians, and one which I am determined to fulfil," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 66th Independence Dap Parade at Adaklu-Tserefe near Ho on March 6, 2023.

Speaking on the theme for this years celebration, “Our Unity, Our purpose, Our Purpose” the president said that the nation had not fully realised the potential, dreams, and aspirations of its forebears, who fought for its independence.

