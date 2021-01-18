Akufo-Addo was forced to reduce govt size due to disappointment in 120 ministers – Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini says the President has been shamed by his over 120 Ministers hence moves to scrap some Ministries and also reduce the number of Ministers in his second term as President.

There are reports suggesting that the President of Ghana will reduce the number of Ministers in his second term and will scrap some seven Ministries including the Monitoring and Evaluation, Procurement, Special Initiatives and other Ministries.



Speaking in Accra-based GhOne TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Alhassan Suhuyini said the President has been shamed by the huge number of Ministers in his first term and has been forced to reduce them because nothing new was experienced in his first administration.



He indicated that critics of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo huge number of “do nothing Ministers” should be applauded because the President has now seen that there is no need for the huge number of Ministers and Ministries.

Suhuyini who has been an ardent critic of the Akufo-Addo administration said reducing the Ministers and Ministries now will not change anything about the Akufo-Addo administration because the problems have already been compounded in the first term and reducing the numbers will have no good effect on the country.



“The debt on the IPP’s, ECG and VRA clearly tell you that the results he promised and the transformation that he was anticipating and the huge numbers have not come. What we know is that he has expended so much in maintaining these Ministers and their Deputies. They have expended so much money. The GDP of the country is now 80%. Ghana is currently highly indebted distressed country and our quest to borrow does not wane.”



He indicated that although the government has borrowed a lot of money, Ghana cannot point to what the excessive monies borrowed were used for.