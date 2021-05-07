Akufo-Addo was in a hurry to fix Ghana but he got ‘muscle pull’ – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa

Founding President of IMANI Franklin Cudjoe has sarcastically said President Akufo-Addo developed “muscle-pull” because he was in too much hurry to fix the country.

According to Mr. Cudjoe, Akufo-Addo needs all the prayers he can get to succeed because he is suffering from muscle pull. Besides, Cudjoe said, the too much borrowing has also slowed things down for the President and Ghanaians must pray for Akufo-Addo to succeed.



“I know, but e get muscle pull as he starts dey race. E no bi money problem too, because the money dieer he borrows Chao. Covid too slow am, but he get plenty covid money too oh. Anyways e dey hia prayers. I go pray give am tonight. Make we help am succeed. Amen”

His comment comes after some unhappy Ghanaians took to social media to vent their spleens over what many describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Mostly made up of the youth, tens of thousands of posts have been made on social media highlighting some of these inadequacies dubbed #FIXTHECOUNTRY.