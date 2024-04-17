‘Akufo-Addo was like a judicial terrorist between 1991 and 2000’ – Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has expressed shock at what he describes as the continuous violation of the Constitution of Ghana by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Akufo-Addo, as an active lawyer and a legislator in the 1990s, was always up in arms challenging the supposed breaches of the constitution committed by the then Jerry John Rawlings administration.



Describing the president as a ‘judicial terrorist’ in the 1990s, the MP in an interview on GhanaWeb’s The Lowdown, said that Akufo-Addo was always in court fighting the late former President Jerry John Rawlings for supposedly breaching the 1992 Constitution.



He added that it is surprising that the same Akufo-Addo would be the subject of many legal actions for the same things he accused Rawlings of.



“Between 1991 and 2000, if you were in this country, Nana Akufo-Addo was like a judicial terrorist. He was perpetually in court against anything that General Rawlings did that he thought was unconstitutional.



“Go and read the cases… look, the number of cases he did against the JJR (Jerry John Rawlings) government between January 1993 and December 2000, I won’t speak to them, the law report does. This was a person who was perpetually seeking some manner of interpretation in the Supreme Court, as it were, to straighten the constitutional provisions.

He added, “So, it is unbelievable that 25 years down the line, he, himself is a subject of so many constitutional court cases regarding his actions as a president.”



The MP made these remarks while reacting to suits he has filed against the president, challenging his February 14, 2024, ministerial reshuffle and the president's refusal to take action on the Anti-gay Bill, approved by parliament.



