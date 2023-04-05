Akufo-Addo wasn’t ordained spiritually to be president – Popular Spiritualist

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A popular spiritualist who claims to visit the underworld and engage with angels and other spirits, Agya Yaw, has suggested that the happenings under President Akufo-Addo do not surprise powerful spiritual people as he was not ordained in the spirit to be president.

He argues that spiritually, President Akufo-Addo has been rejected, and no amount of machinations can make his leadership pleasant for the masses, as a leader is supposed to do.



"The presidential throne of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana, if we are talking about the presidency, then Nana Addo was rejected; he has not been accepted as the President of Ghana in the spirit world. It is humans that have accepted his presidency, not the spirits", he observed on Ultimate FM.



"People should not be deceived that the president has surrounded himself with big people; people who are failing this nation are politicians, men of God, and traditional leaders; these are the people killing Ghana", he explained.

Asked if something can be done to appease the spirits for all to be well with the president and Ghanaians, Agya Yaw said, "Nana Addo has not been accepted as president in the spirit world unless Kwame Nkrumah's spirits are appeased; if they doubt me, they should keep on without listening to wisdom.



"Kwame Nkrumah is a leader who was ordained for this country; that is what the spirits say. Kwame Nkrumah was not human; he can be compared to Moses or a special angel that was sent to help us, but we didn't believe him and respect him."



"It was Mahama that was ordained, but Nana Addo forced his way onto the presidential throne in the spirits, and it has appeared in the physical," he reiterated.