Akufo-Addo will be AU Chairman - Joe Appiah

Justice Joe Appiah, former MP for Ablekuma-North

Justice Joe Appiah, former MP for Ablekuma-North, has declared that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will move from ECOWAS Chairman to become the next AU chairman next year due to his foreign policies and his international relations.

Rejecting claims that Donald Trump’s win or loss in the US elections will influence Ghana’s election on Atinka TV’s Ghana Nie on Thursday, the former Ablekuma North legislator said such claims are wrong, since the style of leadership of Akufo-Addo is not the same as Donald Trump. Citing an example to buttress his point, he said, when it comes to foreign policies and foreign relations, Akufo-Addo is number one.



“Nana Addo is one of the best Presidents in this country and even Africa as a whole. The work he is doing in this country and Africa is fantastic, especially when it comes to international relations” he stressed.



“I will not be surprised that he becomes the next AU Chairman, and he will, because of his relationship with other international leaders,” he continued.



Touching on other issues on the same program, Joe Appiah said, the NPP’s performance has been the best in the Fourth Republic.



Explaining further, he said the NPP government has released 1.2 billion cedis to improve quality education for all students. This, according to him will help to bring out quality students and bring out better future leaders.



When answering the host, Nana Owusu Nkrumah on his take on the deployment of 62,794 security personnel for the December elections, he said it is an action in the right direction. He continued that, we need peace in the election and such deployment will help to attain the peace we are looking for.

“Whether you belong to NPP or NDC, and you take the law into your hands and misbehave during the December 7th general elections, then you are risking your life, the personnel will deal with you,” he emphasized



“We want decency in this year’s election so Ghanaians should be careful to avoid any violence or any act of indecency,” he said.



Concluding his submission on the show, he expressed his disappointment in the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu on his risk assessment of the Agyapa deal.



Joe Appiah explained that it was very wrong for the Special Prosecutor to drag the Airbus scandal into the Agyapa corruption assessment report. He was with the view that, the SP is not on top of his issues, must therefore be shown the exit.



“The Agyapa deal and the Airbus are not the same. He has really disgraced us,” said Hon. Justice Joe Appiah.